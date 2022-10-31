Report: Chicago Bears Trade Linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens

Report: Bears trade Roquan Smith to the Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for a second and fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, first reported by Jay Glazer.

Bears and Ravens agree to trade for Roquan Smith — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 31, 2022

Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange for second- and fifth-round picks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2022

The move comes one day before the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 and five days after the Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.

General manager Ryan Poles admitted he expected the Bears from holding off from any other deals before the trade deadline, but snuck another in one day out from the deadline.

Over the last summer, Smith executed a "hold-in" in hopes of signing a long-term extension with the Bears. He had reportedly asked for more money than Shaquille Leonard, who inked a five-year, $98.5 million deal in 2021.

The Bears and Smith never reached a deal, and Smith reported himself he would play through the final year of his rookie deal, which will earn him $9.7 million this season.

Smith, 25, was drafted by for general manager Ryan Pace and the Bears in the 2018 NFL draft with the No. 8 overall pick.

He is playing in his fifth season. During his time in Chicago, the linebacker has received two second-team All-Pro nominations in the last two seasons.

Smith leads the NFL in tackles as of this writing with 83 tackles on the season. Last year, he finished fifth in total tackles and sixth the year prior.