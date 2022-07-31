Report: Decision on Deshaun Watson suspension expected Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s finally decision time.

After weeks of deliberation and months of speculation, the NFL reportedly is expected to hand down a suspension on Monday for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson first reported the news.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson has been tasked with making the ruling after Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. After Robinson’s ruling, either side can appeal the suspension to commissioner Roger Goodell.

The 26-year-old Watson has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior by 25 women in civil lawsuits, with the alleged misconduct taking place at massage sessions between March 2020 and March 2021. One of the lawsuits was dropped in April, and 20 of the remaining 24 lawsuits were settled, leaving four unresolved cases that will likely go to trial next year.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Browns are expecting the suspension to be between four and eight games.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson is expected to be informed of his potential disciplinary ruling tomorrow, according to a source. The league has not tipped its hand on the ruling, but there's been a feeling in the Browns' building that it could be a suspension of 4-8 games. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 31, 2022

If Watson is suspended, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is expected to take over in his absence.