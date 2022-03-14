Report: De'Vondre Campbell, Packers Agree to Five-Year, $50 Million Deal

Campbell was named to First-Team All-Pro for the Packers in 2021

By Logan Reardon

USA Today

The Green Bay Packers are keeping the band together.

Aaron Rodgers has a contract extension, Davante Adams has been franchise tagged and now, All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell reportedly will return for 2022 and beyond.

Campbell, who joined the Packers in 2021 after five seasons with the Falcons and Cardinals, reportedly agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal with the Packers.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated first reported the terms of the deal.

The 28-year-old linebacker played on a bargain $2 million deal in 2021 and was destined to secure a massive long-term deal this offseason. He totaled 146 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions for Green Bay last season.

This move continues a busy day for the Packers, who extended defensive end Preston Smith earlier on Monday. Green Bay also made two cuts -- defensive end Za'Darius Smith and O-lineman Billy Turner -- as it attempts to get under the salary cap before the new league year begins Wednesday.

