Houston Rockets

Report: Houston Rockets to Hire Former Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka will replace Stephen Silas in Houston

By Marsha Green

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Rockets to hire former Celtics coach Ime Udoka originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Boston Celtics' former head coach Ime Udoka has a new job. 

And it’s as the coach of the Houston Rockets, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The new hiring marks Udoka’s first coaching job in the league since his season-long suspension that led to him parting ways with the Celtics. 

The 45-year-old Udoka will replace Stephen Silas in Houston after the Rockets parted ways with the 49-year-old earlier this month. Silas spent three seasons with the Rockets, where they went 59-177 over the course of his time there. 

Udoka was suspended by the Celtics just before the 2022-23 season after he violated the team's policies by forming an intimate relationship with a female member of the organization. In his lone season with the Celtics in 2021-22, Udoka guided Boston to a 51-31 record and an NBA Finals appearance.

Sports

NBA Playoffs 40 mins ago

NBA Suspends Hawks' Dejounte Murray for Altercation With Ref After Loss to Celtics

Aaron Rodgers 2 hours ago

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Traded to the Jets Shakes Up NFL World

Udoka was linked to being the Toronto Raptors head coach after the team fired Nick Nurse last week, and he was also in the running for the Atlanta Hawks’ vacancy earlier this year. But now, Udoka will look to start fresh in Houston for 2023-24 and onwards.

This article tagged under:

Houston RocketsBoston Celtics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us