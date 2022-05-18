James Bradberry

Report: James Bradberry Agrees to Deal With Eagles 

James Bradberry reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Julia Elbaba

Report: James Bradberry agrees to deal with Eagles  originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry reportedly is joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bradberry, who played a year with the New York Giants last season, agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million, Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, the 28-year-old was released from the Giants' organization when the team did not find a trade partner. He had a career-high four interceptions last season.

Bradberry, who accepted a three-year deal with the Giants in 2020 for $45 million, carried a $21.9 million salary-cap charge for 2022.

Bradberry played with the Carolina Panthers from 2016 to 2019. He was selected in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

James BradberryNFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us