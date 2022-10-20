Report: Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Jets may be winning, but Elijah Moore still wants out.

The second-year wide receiver has asked the Jets for a trade due to frustration with his role and usage amidst the team's surprising 4-2 start to the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

The Jets, however, reportedly have "no plans at all" to trade their 2021 second-round pick.

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

Moore's reported trade request came just hours after he was excused from the team's practice. Head coach Robert Saleh said the absence was due to a family reason, but ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that it was "more football-related." Cimini also reported that Moore has expressed unhappiness to members of the Jets organization.

The wide receiver sent out a pair of cryptic tweets Thursday:

God makes no mistakes….I trust u through it Allllllll… — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) October 20, 2022

Love my teammates! — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) October 20, 2022

Moore, 22, was only targeted on a play that was negated by a penalty in New York's Week 6 victory over the Green Bay Packers. After the game, Moore made headlines with his response to a tweet about his lack of targets.

“If I say what I really wanna say…I’ll be the selfish guy,” Moore said in a since-deleted tweet, via SNY. “We winning, grateful, huge blessing. All I ever wanted, bittersweet for me, but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either."

Moore was targeted 21 times over New York's first three games but he's seen just eight total passes the last three weeks, all of which were Jets wins. Through six games, he's tallied 16 receptions on 29 targets for 203 yards and no touchdowns. He ranks fifth on the team in targets, sixth in receptions and fifth in receiving yards.

As a rookie last season, Moore led the Jets in targets (77), receiving yards (538) and receiving touchdowns (5) despite missing six games. But the Jets have since added several more weapons to their offense, like first-round wideout Garrett Wilson, second-round running back Breece Hall and veteran tight end Tyler Conklin.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 1.