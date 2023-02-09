Report: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Another Los Angeles Lakers guard is on the move.
Following Russell Westbrook's trade to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the Lakers moved Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Charania added the Lakers would send a second-round pick to sweeten the deal.
Beverley, who is on a $13 million expiring contract, may be a buyout candidate, though. He's unlikely to play for the Magic, according to Orlando Sentinel's Khobi Price.
Orlando is currently 22-33 with a team in construction for the future, and a 34-year-old Beverley seemingly wouldn't fit into those plans.
Beverley, a Chicago native, started all 45 games he played this year for Los Angeles, averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists on a 40/35/78 shooting split.
Bamba, meanwhile, provides a rim-protecting 3-point threat at 7-feet tall, which would relieve pressure on Anthony Davis' duties.
If Beverley is bought out, it'd be intriguing to see which teams vie for his signature. The Minnesota Timberwolves are rumored to be of interest, so a reunion could be in the works.