Report: Man Shoved by Davante Adams in Kansas City Files Police Report

Report: Man shoved by Davante Adams files police report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Davante Adams was seen shoving a man to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and that man is taking matters a step further.

TMZ reports that the man who was shoved filed a police report, saying that he was injured and had to go to the hospital.

The incident happened when Adams was walking into the tunnel at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The man crossed paths with Adams, who pushed him to the ground and continued walking forward.

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

Though Adams apologized after the game, the NFL reportedly is considering discipline for Adams, including a possible fine or even a suspension.

“I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game (h/t ESPN). “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

The Raiders have their bye in Week 6 and could be without Adams when they host the Houston Texans in Week 7.

This is the second straight week in which a Monday Night Football incident has resulted in a police report being filed. Last week, a protester that was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field at Levi’s Stadium reportedly filed a police report, claiming that Wagner and teammate Takkarist McKinley committed a “blatant assault.”