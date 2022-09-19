Report: NBA expected to lower draft age to 18 in next CBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

High school players reportedly could make the jump straight to the NBA again two years from now.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association are expected to lower the draft’s age eligibility from 19 to 18 years old in their next collective bargaining agreement, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in July that he was “hopeful” the new age requirement would take effect in their next CBA cycle. The current CBA runs through the end of the 2023-24 NBA season, so high school players could potentially enter as soon as the 2024 draft.

LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett are among the NBA stars who entered the league right from high school. Still, there were other draft busts that prompted the NBA to institute its “one-and-done” rule in 2005 that required players to spend at least one year out of high school before putting their name in the draft pool.

The NBA and NBPA have a Dec. 15 mutual opt-out date under their current CBA. Charania reported that the two sides will hold an in-person meeting at the end of September.

At that same meeting, the NBA and NBPA will also discuss whether players can cite mental health issues the same way they do physical injuries, potential for harsher luxury tax penalties and an emphasis on civility between players and fans, according to Charania.