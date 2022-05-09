NBA MVP

Report: Nikola Jokic Wins Second Straight NBA MVP Award

Jokic beat out Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the award

By Max Molski

Nikola Jokic has gone back-to-back.

The Denver Nuggets center has won his second straight NBA Most Valuable Player award, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday morning. A formal announcement is expected this week, per Wojnarowski.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were the other two finalists for the award.

Jokic averaged 27.1 points (sixth in NBA), 13.8 rebounds (second in NBA) and 7.9 assists (eighth in NBA) during the regular season. The advanced stats bolster Jokic’s MVP case, as well. He set NBA single-season records for box plus/minus and player efficiency rating. 

Jokic and the Nuggets went through the regular season without two of their top players. Jamal Murray missed the entire season with a torn ACL, while Michael Porter Jr. played just nine games due to a back injury. Still, Jokic powered the Nuggets to a 48-34 regular season record and the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

By winning the honor, Jokic became the 15th player in NBA history to earn multiple MVPs and the 13th to earn MVPs in consecutive seasons.

