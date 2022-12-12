NBA

Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Cunningham had been sidelined since Nov. 9

By Sanjesh Singh

Report: Pistons’ Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cade Cunningham’s sophomore season is seemingly over.

The Detroit Pistons guard and 2021 No. 1 overall pick reportedly will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season after opting to undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery before 2023-24 training camp starts, Wojnarowski added.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined since Nov. 9 and took a month off in hopes that rest and rehabilitation would see his shin improve, but that did not turn out to be the case as he opted to have surgery on Monday.

In his rookie year, Cunningham impressed with averages of 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds on a 42/31/85 shooting split in 64 games. He started every contest for Detroit, which finished the season with a 23-59 record.

Sports

49ers 2 hours ago

49ers' Deebo Samuel Has MCL, Ankle Sprain; Regular-Season Return Expected

4 hours ago

USOPC Sees ‘Impossible' Hurdle to Russian Return to Olympics

Through 12 games as a sophomore in 2022-23, he posted averages of 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 rebounds on a 42/28/84 shooting split. Detroit currently has a 7-22 record and is last in the Eastern Conference.

This article tagged under:

NBADetroit Pistons
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us