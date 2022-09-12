Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt Out ‘6 Weeks Or So' With Pec Injury

Report: T.J. Watt out ‘6 weeks or so’ with pec injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly received some positive news on Monday.

One day after suffering a pectoral injury in the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ Week 1 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the “belief” is that Watt won’t need surgery. He is still gathering more information though, Rapoport said.

If the current belief proves true, Watt is expected to miss "six weeks or so" after it was initially feared that he would miss the entire season.

#Steelers reigning defensive player of the year TJ Watt is still waiting on more information, but the belief is his pectoral injury will not require surgery and is not season-ending, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He could be back in six weeks or so. pic.twitter.com/jf4JTyutJf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2022

Watt is coming off a sensational year in which he tied the NFL’s single-season sack record. He didn’t miss a beat to start 2022, picking up six tackles, a sack and an interception against the Bengals before his day came to an end.

Watt, who signed a four-year, $112 million extension ahead of the 2021 NFL season, is the second-highest-paid defensive player in football behind Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Next up for the Steelers is their home opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday. If Rapoport’s injury timeline is accurate, Watt could return around Week 7 when Pittsburgh visits the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.