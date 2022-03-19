Report: Titans Acquire WR Robert Woods in Trade With Rams

Report: Titans acquire Robert Woods in trade with Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Tennessee Titans have traded for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Tennessee reportedly is sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to Los Angeles in exchange for Woods.

It’s a 2023 6th rounder to the #Rams for WR Robert Woods, source said. https://t.co/yzLVchdMA0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2022

Woods, who turns 30 in April, is coming off of a torn ACL that he suffered during a November 2021 practice. Prior to the injury, he had recorded 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.

A second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013, the Rams signed Woods to a five-year, $39 million free-agent contract in 2017. Woods put together three consecutive seasons of at least 86 catches and 936 yards from 2018-2020, a stretch that included two seasons of 1,100-plus yards.

The Super Bowl champion Rams had a crowded wide receiver room after poaching Allen Robinson from the Chicago Bears on a three-year, $45 million deal. Los Angeles reportedly still hopes to retain Odell Beckham Jr., who is also coming off a torn ACL, as well.

The trade not only clears space at the wide receiver position but also on the cash-strapped Rams' cap sheet. Los Angeles will save $7.1 million in 2022 by moving off Woods (h/t Spotrac). Woods still his four years left on his deal after inking a four-year, $65 million extension in 2020. His cap hit for next season is $13.5 million and increases each year up to $17.5 million in 2024.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Meanwhile, the Titans had a need at wide receiver following the release of Julio Jones. Jones spent just one season in Tennessee, making 48 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. One offseason after making a splash trade for Jones, the Titans have made another big swing for a wide receiver, bringing in Woods to pair with star A.J. Brown.