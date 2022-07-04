Report: USMNT Midfielder Tyler Adams to Transfer to Leeds United

Another USMNT player looks to be headed to the English Premier League.

Tyler Adams reportedly is set to transfer to Leeds United from RB Leipzig, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano:

Leeds are set to sign Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig, done deal and here we go! Deal completed for £20m fee [add ons included]. It’s 100% agreed, Jesse Marsch wanted him. 🚨🇺🇸 #LUFC



Adams will travel to England soon to undergo medical tests and sign long term deal with Leeds. pic.twitter.com/T3vZL1Daud — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

The 23-year-old, who can play as a central or holding midfielder along with lining up as a wingback, will cost Leeds around $24 million.

Adams came up through the New York Red Bulls youth academy in 2011 and steadily progressed through the ranks, eventually making his senior debut in 2015. He then signed with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in January 2019 under American head coach Jesse Marsch, but the team allowed him to transfer elsewhere this summer after landing Xaver Schlager from VfL Wolfsburg.

He now reunites with Marsch at Leeds after the club hired him in late February to help the squad avoid relegation. Leeds also purchased USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg, the sister club to Leipzig, earlier in the window. Leeds had sold defensive-minded midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City, so Adams figured to be the direct replacement.

Along with Adams and Aaronson, USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner also officially completed his move to Arsenal, following the trend of American players competing in England’s top flight.

Adams has 30 caps with the national side and looks to be a key figure in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.