Reports: Kylian Mbappe to Sign New Contract With PSG, Won't Join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga is finally over.

After questions of whether he’d stay at Paris Saint-Germain or depart for Real Madrid surfaced once again, the 23-year-old striker has decided to remain in France on a three-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Mbappe called Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on Saturday to inform him of the decision, according to CBS Sports' Fabrizio Romano. This is the second straight year in which Madrid were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Mbappe. The talented young striker had offers from the Spanish side last year, but a deal did not materialize.

Mbappe, who has five Ligue 1 titles under his belt since the 2016-17 campaign, scored 25 goals to go with 17 assists in the league this year playing alongside Neymar and newly acquired star Lionel Messi. His contract was coming to an end this season, but now he’ll be staying for at least another three years.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The French international will now look to keep up his form and focus on the 2022 World Cup later this year after helping his country hoist the prestigious title in 2018. He scored four goals in seven games during that tournament, including one in France’s 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.