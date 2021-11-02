NFL

Reports: Texans Won't Deal Deshaun Watson Before Trade Deadline

The Miami Dolphins, the team most heavily linked with the quarterback, reportedly ended their pursuit of Watson

By Eric Mullin

It appears Deshaun Watson is staying put.

The Houston Texans will not trade Watson prior to Tuesday afternoon's NFL trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report that Watson won't be on the move.

The Miami Dolphins, the team most heavily linked with the quarterback, reportedly ended their pursuit of Watson and will stick with 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa for the rest of this season.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made the final decision not to move forward with a deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ross actually received permission to speak with Watson on Monday night, per Rapoport.

The Carolina Panthers were also linked to Watson, but they reportedly aren't expected to make a deal either.

Watson, who has not suited up for a game this season, is currently facing 22 pending civil suits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. An additional criminal investigation is also still underway.

Watson is under contract for four more years and holds a no-trade clause.

