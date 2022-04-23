Robert Williams III Available for Celtics in Game 3 Vs. Nets

Time Lord officially available for Celtics in Game 3 vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Less than a month after tearing his meniscus, Robert Williams III is back for the Boston Celtics.

Head coach Ime Udoka announced prior to Game 3 of the team's first round series against the Brooklyn Nets that Time Lord has been fully cleared, a huge boost for a Celtics team that's already ahead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Udoka cautioned that Williams won't start and will be on a minutes restriction, somewhere in the 20-24 range, with a plan of utilizing him in several shorter stints.

"We'll be a little cautious with that," Udoka said. "Still deciding when we want to bring him in."

Ime Udoka gives update on Rob Williams after being listed as active for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/rx5XplnU51 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 23, 2022

Williams, 24, had started all 61 games he played in during the regular season, averaging career-bests in points (10.0), rebounds (9.6) and blocks (2.2) per game.