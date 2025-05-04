Rocky Hill's Justin Barron gets NFL opportunity with Cowboys

Rocky Hill native Justin Barron started his NFL journey this week with the Dallas Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent.

It's a dream opportunity for the former Suffield Academy Tiger and Syracuse Orange linebacker. Getting the call and the chance to prove himself at the highest level is the result of years and years of hard work.

"You know I think the best way to put it is it kind of felt surreal," said Barron. "It's something that I've been working for since as long as I can remember, since the first time I stepped on a football field so to get to a point where now I have a chance to make it happen, it's pretty special for me and my family."

Barron is also excited for the chance to play for a team with such a stories history, like the Cowboys.

"It's nice going to an organization that expects to win and wants to win now and they've done it before so it's nice to be able to join that team and do what I can to help us win," said Barron.

Barron is not the only Connecticut native at rookie camp in Dallas. Cowboys first round pick, New Haven native Tyler Booker is there, too.

"I'm excited to get down there and meet him and actually be able to root for each other and being in Connecticut guys down in Dallas, we've got to take care of each other," said Barron.