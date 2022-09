Roger Federer is calling it a career.

The 20-time men’s singles Grand Slam champion announced his retirement Thursday at 41 years old:

To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

Federer announced that next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his final ATP event.

More to come…