Ronaldo Close to Juventus Exit, Manchester City Deal Expected

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus are headed toward a breakup and Manchester City is waiting in the wings to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, according to multiple sources.

Portuguese journalist Gonçalo Lopes reported Thursday that Juventus had accepted Ronaldo's departure from the club but were still waiting for an official proposal from Manchester City.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Juventus aceitou saída de Ronaldo, mas pediu a Jorge Mendes para que o Manchester City apresente uma proposta oficial. Agora as coisas estão do lado dos citizens — Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) August 26, 2021

Ronaldo e Manchester City. Done deal ✔️ — Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) August 26, 2021

This isn't the first time in 2021 that Ronaldo's exit from Juventus has been rumored.

As recently as Wednesday, Italian journalist Gianluca Marzio reported that Man City had already offered Ronaldo a two-year contract worth €14-15 million per season.

Ronaldo's Juventus contract is currently set to run out June 30, 2022.

The contract situation hasn't stopped Manchester City from getting involved. According to Sky Sports, Juventus wants €25 million before it allows the 36-year-old forward to exit Serie A.

The current Premier League transfer window finishes on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

If Manchester City is successful in pulling off the deal, then the club will be acquiring a player who won Champions League title and three Premier League trophies with crosstown rival Manchester United. Ronaldo played for Manchester United from 2003-2009.

He played the decade with Real Madrid before signing with Juventus in 2018.