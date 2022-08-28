Rory McIlroy Wins 2022 Tour Championship, Earns $18M Payout, FedEx Cup for Third Time

Rory McIlroy wins 2022 Tour Championship, earns $18M payout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rory McIlroy rallied to beat out Scottie Scheffler in the final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday.

This is his third Tour Championship win and third FedEx Cup victory. He is the first player in history to win three FedEx Cups.

Throughout the tournament, Scheffler stayed in front. For all four rounds and 72 holes, he continued to dominate the greens, while Xander Schauffele tried his best to come up from behind. Schauffele’s last shot during round two proved his determination to come out on top.

Similarly, during the final round, though Scheffler remained in the lead, McIlroy played a number of good holes, keeping him neck-and-neck with Scheffler.

RORY TIES THE LEAD 🚨



He was 6 back to start the round pic.twitter.com/oLSs0MTdso — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) August 28, 2022

And after erasing a six-shot deficit by the final hole, McIlroy reigned supreme.

Such a thrilling win will be going down in the history books as McIlroy’s third FedEx Cup win. Let’s take a look at McIlroy’s scores from all four rounds and the final leaderboard:

Who won the 2022 Tour Championship?

McIlroy won the 2022 Tour Championship with a score of 21-under, a total of 263, after shooting 4-under on Sunday.

Who won the other events in the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs?

While McIlroy won the 2022 Tour Championship. Will Zalatoris clinched his first PGA Tour win at this year's FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Patrick Cantlay secured the BMW Championship, and at the time, moved to the No. 2 spot in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Who won the 2022 FedEx Cup?

After winning the 2022 Tour Championship with a total score of 263, four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy clinched the 2022 FedEx Cup.

This is his third time winning the FedEx Cup Championships, with his other wins occurring in 2016 and 2019.

2022 Tour Championship leaderboard

After an exciting four rounds at the 2022 Tour Championship, here is the final leaderboard:

Player Tournament score Score for Round 4 Total Score for Playoffs 1. Rory McIlroy -21 66 263 T-2. Sungjae Im -20 66 264 T-2. Scottie Scheffler -20 73 270 4. Xander Schauffele -18 69 268 T-5. Max Homa -17 66 265 T-5. Justin Thomas -17 68 266 T-7. Sepp Straka -16 68 268 T-7. Patrick Cantlay -16 70 272 9. Tony Finau -15 64 269 10. Tom Hoge -14 69 267

For the entire leaderboard, click here.

How did Rory McIlroy do in every round of the 2022 Tour Championship?

In Round 1 and 2, McIlroy scored a 67. In Round 3, the three-time FedEx Cup winner scored a 63, and in Round 4, he came from behind and scored a 66.

He shot 21-under for the tournament, securing a total score of 263 to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs.