Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be buying any TB12 or BRADY gear any time soon.

During his recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Fitzpatrick made it clear he isn't a big fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. He recalled multiple instances in which Brady rubbed him the wrong way during their matchups over the years.

The conversation began with a reference to Brady's infamous "that motherf***er" clip from HBO's "The Shop". Fitzpatrick remains convinced the seven-time Super Bowl champion was referring to him.

"It had to be me," Fitzpatrick told hosts Big Cat and PFTCommenter. "Zero respect. He'd never shake my hand.

"I've told this story before, but he just pisses me off. Because you're in Buffalo, you're playing New England, they're kicking our ass every single year they're beating us. We finally in 2011 knocked them off. It was right at the beginning of the season. We had this great start and he threw five interceptions in the game, which was just wonderful to see every single one of them. Just wonderful to see.

"And (Brady would) run straight off. Like, no handshake, no quarterback middle of the field, no, 'Where are the cameras? OK, hey, stay healthy buddy.' Just ran straight off. So it bothered me so much because there was no respect there. Every time I played him after that, I was like 'All right, let's make this dude respect me.'

"Ended up in New York with the Jets and with Miami beating him. The last one was especially sweet because it was the Tank For Tua year. ... They beat us by 40-something points at the beginning of the season. They needed to beat us to get home-field advantage and it was his last regular-season game as a Patriot, and we go and we score at the end of the game and beat them."

So, Fitzpatrick got his revenge, but did he finally get his handshake?

"Yeah, I think so. I probably initiated it," he said.

This isn't the first time Brady has been at the center of a handshake controversy. The 45-year-old also was criticized for not shaking then-Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles' hand after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss.

As for Brady's "that motherf***er" comment, there's a chance he was talking about Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins showed interest in Brady while Fitzpatrick was on the team. However, after UFC president Dana White spilled the beans about Brady and Rob Gronkowski nearly joining the Las Vegas Raiders, many point to Derek Carr as the QB that Brady was talking about.