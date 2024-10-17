WATCH: Sabrina Ionescu's logo shot helps Liberty beat Lynx in WNBA Finals Game 3

Sabrina Ionescu may have hit one of the most important shots in WNBA history.

With the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx tied at 77 apiece during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday, Ionescu pulled up from near the logo and drilled a 3-pointer with just one second to go.

New York would hang on to win 80-77, with Ionescu finishing the game with 13 points on 3 of 8 3-point shooting.

SABRINA IONESCU WINS IT FOR NY 🗡️



THE LIBERTY (-170) TAKE GAME 3 🚨pic.twitter.com/MJKGs4DxVp — Fanatics Sportsbook (@FanaticsBook) October 17, 2024

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The shot heard around the world. 🫨 Sabrina Ionescu makes the game-winning three for the New York Liberty. (🎥 @wnba) pic.twitter.com/fqRyUnHjib — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 17, 2024

The win gave New York a 2-1 series lead as it stole a road game having lost the opener at home.

Liberty star Breanna Stewart led all scorers in Game 3 with 30 points, going an efficient 9 of 20 from the field (2 of 6 from deep) and converting all 10 free-throw attempts.

Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich also added 13 points each after New York trailed by double digits early on, with Minnesota looking dominant.

But New York grew into the game and made things interesting after an improved third quarter, outscoring Minnesota 26-19 in the period.

Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier led the team with 22 points on 9 of 22 shooting, adding nine rebounds, five steals, two assists and a block.

Kayla McBride logged 19 points on 7 of 16 shooting, with Bridget Carleton (14) and Courtney Williams (12) rounding out the double-digit scorers for the Lynx.

Minnesota was also dealt a blow when starting forward Alanna Smith exited with what appeared to be back issues. Smith, who averaged 10.1 points per game in the regular season, only played 20 minutes and finished with two points, missing all three field goal attempts.

New York also got the result with Betnijah Laney-Hamilton coming down to earth hard after a crucial 20-point Game 2. The 30-year-old forward was the only Liberty starter on the night not to reach double figures, scoring just two points in 35 minutes on 1 of 3 shooting but chipping in everywhere else, recording five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Game 4 in Minnesota is set for Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. The Lynx will look to avoid a 3-1 deficit at home while New York continues to chase its first ever title.

From historic individual performances to skyrocketing attendance and viewership, here are the eye-popping numbers you need to know from the 2024 WNBA regular season.