Sacred Heart Men's Ice Hockey Games Postponed Due to Covid-19

Sacred Heart University is postponing their men's ice hockey games this weekend because of Covid-19 cases on the team.

University officials said the games scheduled for this weekend against the Rochester Institute of Technology will be postponed to an undetermined date.

Because of coronavirus cases on Sacred Heart's team, they don't have the required personnel to field a full team, the university said.

Make-up dates will be announced at a later time.

This comes after the UConn men's basketball game against Xavier was canceled and head coach Dan Hurley tested positive for Covid-19.

