Sacred Heart's switch pitcher succeeding with both arms

Sacred Heart baseball is nearing the end of its regular season. On a team full of Pioneers, one pitcher is paving his own way with a special skillset that draws a lot of attention.

"Playing sports since the day I was born, I knew I wanted to play baseball," said sophomore PJ Rogan, a reliever for Sacred Heart who pitches both left-handed and right-handed. "I write lefty, so naturally lefty but the right arm has kind of come along as time has gone on."

Rogan is an ambidextrous pitcher and that's any coaches dream.

"That's one of the guys, as unique as he is, how could you not want something like that?," said Sacred Heart head coach Pat Egan.

When Rogan takes the mound, he has to declare to the umpire which arm he's going to throw with.

"Any given day, I think that righty or lefty, I can go get outs so I'm comfortable on either side," said Rogan.

He's not allowed to switch mid at-bat, but PJ can switch throwing arms in between batters.

"He was a high school quarterback so that's part of the reason that he throws a little more over the top from the right side," said Egan.

Opposing batters often don't know how to react.

"When he comes into a game and he starts warming up, they're usually on the top step of the dugout or fence, just watching it happen," said Egan. "I also think that other teams like the challenge of it just because it's so unique and you don't see it all that often."

"There's definitely a big reaction, the whole dugout will jump around or if I walk a guy righty, I'll get a little chirp like switch to the other side," said Rogan.

Rogan has very few switch pitching contemporaries. Jurrangelo Cijntje is the only switch pitcher in the major leagues right now. Pat Venditte was the first to do it in the modern era of major league baseball in 2015. He had a six-finger glove, just like Rogan.

"It happens so seamlessly sometimes, people that are watching the games don't even process it until I have a conversation with them afterwards," said Egan. "He was ambidextrous? Like yeah he was pitching from both sides."

A sports management major, there isn't a breakdown of stats for left-handed vs right-handed throws. Rogan is 3-1 this season, with 3 saves and a 3.72 ERA, combined right-handed and left-handed.

"I'm not really a huge stat guy," said Rogan. "I just kind of play the game. I'll know velos [velocities] or what pitch this guy can't hit or what not. I am an analytical minor but baseball stats isn't the biggest thing to me."

"I think coming into this year, he had an expectation of himself that he was going to take a step up in his role and he's done that," said Egan.

It doesn't matter to Rogan what arm he uses, he's all about helping the Pioneers in any way possible.

"I just love to win," said Rogan. "Every game we win has been the best moment for me."