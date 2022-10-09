Saka's Goals Keep Arsenal Top in 3-2 win Over Struggling Liverpool Squad

Bukayo Saka’s two goals including a penalty kept Arsenal at the top of the Premier League in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Saka stepped up and coolly converted his spot kick after Liverpool midfielder Thiago ran his studs down Gabriel Jesus’ calf. The penalty put Arsenal ahead for the third and final time in the match.

The Gunners had a dream start as Gabriel Martinelli scored after 58 seconds. But Liverpool grew into the game, with Darwin Núñez equalizing in the 34th minute.

Arsenal restored the team’s lead just before halftime in the fifth minute of added time when Saka tapped in from close range to make it 2-1. But the visitors were back on level terms again in the 53rd when substitute Roberto Firmino latched onto a through ball to score from a tight angle to make it 2-2 with his sixth goal of the season.

But it wasn't enough for Liverpool to hold on as the team's poor start to the season continues. Thiago's challenge on Jesus looked innocuous in real time, but replays showed he clearly made contact with his fellow Brazilian.

Saka, who had to wait for a couple of minutes because of a fracas involving both sets of players, held his nerve to score from the spot. And then the whole team had to hold on as Liverpool threatened yet another equalizer right at the end.

Defenders Ben White and William Saliba jumped into each other's arms at the final whistle as the crowd at Emirates Stadium erupted into chants of “We are top of the league.”

Arsenal is in first place with 24 points, a point ahead of Manchester City. With the win over Liverpool and last weekend's victory over fierce rival Tottenham, Arsenal fans are starting to believe this team can go on and win a first league title for the club since 2004.

Liverpool is 14 points off the top in 10th place, putting further pressure on manager Jurgen Klopp as his team has failed to impress this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made the bold choice of picking right-footed Takehiro Tomiyasu instead of Kieran Tierney to play left back to mark Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. The move paid off, with the Japan defender limiting Salah's usual mazy runs into the box.

The Egypt international has struggled for form this season, like other Liverpool players. The entire team doesn't have the same spark as last season when it was fighting for four major trophies. Injuries have played their part, but Klopp will need to find solutions quick as Liverpool languishes in midtable.