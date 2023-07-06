San Diego bobblehead mystery comes full circle in Hartford

Bobblehead night is a staple at ballparks across the country. Recently, that train pulled through Dunkin Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats. Manager Chris Denorfia would get the honor.

“I have mixed feelings on it,” said Denorfia. “It's my second bobblehead and if I’m not the manager next year in Hartford, then there really is a curse.”

It doesn’t really look like me or I don’t like the attention. Those are typical responses. Worry about a curse? That’s a bit unusual. Though, the reason Denorfia feels that way is unusual, too.

It starts back in 2015, Denorfia was playing with the San Diego Padres at the time. He had a bobblehead night on the schedule.

“A month before my bobblehead, day I got traded,” said Denorfia.

That’s not the sore spot. It’s what happens next.

“Well I guess the bobbleheads ended up in a warehouse somewhere and they all got stolen and then of course 900 of them fell off the back of a truck in a college neighborhood somewhere,” said Denorfia.

It’s all true. That somewhere was in University City, San Diego. Eight years ago, NBC 7 San Diego tracked them down. Some local college kids went to bed never giving a thought about Chris Denorfia to hundreds of his likeness in front of their house.

And they didn’t bobble the assignment. They handed them out to classmates, mailed them to friends and pranked roommates.

“Then that ends up on the internet and about a year later, they end up online for sale for very cheap and I buy them all,” said Denorfia.

Happily ever after, after all. Denorfias, real or plastic, found their home in Hartford.

“Hopefully this is a blessing and it doesn't mean that I lost my job at the end of the year but we'll see,” said Denorfia.