Sand from Tom Brady's retirement video listed for sale on eBay originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's sand is in demand.

After the 45-year-old quarterback announced his retirement via a video posted on social media, a person went to the exact location it was filmed and listed the sand for sale on eBay.

Someone's selling bottled up sand from the beach Brady announced his retirement 😂



Zero bids so far



(h/t: @NFLSTROUD) pic.twitter.com/Nb0UwnzHuo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

At the time of writing, the top bid has increased from $677 to $15,000 to $28,000 to over $90,000, and it will likely grow even more by the end of the eight-day listing time. Shipping will cost an extra $5.25, and the seller -- who has 487 ratings and 100% positive feedback -- is not accepting returns.

The name of the listing it titled: "Tom Brady's exact retirement spot - Bottled Sand"

It seems to have stemmed from this video, where a woman said they would sell the sand to make back the money they lost betting on him.

She really found where Tom Brady filmed his retirement video🤣



Hit up @betrcarol if you wanna buy the sand 🤑🏖️ pic.twitter.com/ypUwbvSHKH — betr (@betr) February 1, 2023

“He retired. I was hyperventilating crying last year and today. I don’t really give a f*** because you ruined your family to get smacked in a Wild Card game.”

It's safe to say there's definitely a profit coming.