Saturday High School Basketball State Championships

For the first time since 2019, the high school basketball state championships returned to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday.

Bristol Central boys basketball defeated Northwest Catholic 56-36 to complete the perfect season and win the Division II title.

"I'm so excited, this is the reason why I stayed at Central," said Bristol Central senior and UConn commit Donovan Clingan.

Hand boys basketball won its first state championship in program history, defeating Kolbe Cathedral 56-39 in the Division III championship game.

"These kids, they just put themselves in the Madison history books for sure," said Hand boys basketball head coach Jimmy Economopoulos.

"You look at our other sports, football, soccer, they're all dominant with what they do and basketball, we've never won a state championship until right now so you couldn't ask for a better group to do it with either," said Hand senior Tyler Favre.

Windham knocked off SMSA 62-56 to claim the Division V trophy. It was the Whippets' first appearance in the state title game since 1941.

"When I first told them it was 1941, they said 'what? How do you remember that? You're not that old!' I said 'I don't remember, I looked it up,'" said Windham boys basketball head coach Paul Martineau.

"They might have been shooting on like peach baskets back then," said Windham junior Travis Mangual Jr. "It's amazing, it's crazy."

Notre Dame Fairfield girls basketball beat Newington 60-45 to win the Class L state championship.

"This might be my favorite one," said Notre Dame Fairfield head coach and former UConn husky Maria Conlon. "To do it as a coach versus as a player."

"To step in this arena against a difficult team and come out with the win, it just feels great," said Notre Dame Fairfield senior Taylor Gibbs.

Thomaston girls basketball defeated Coventry 42-38 to win their fourth state championship.

"We come into the season working hard, having the goal of coming as far as we can to the state championship and here we are," said Thomaston sophomore Ava Harkness.