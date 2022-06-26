Cromwell

Schauffele Wins Travelers Championship in Dramatic Finale

Travelers Championship - Final Round
Michael Reaves

Xander Schauffele solidified his win at the 2022 Travelers Championship with a birdie at 18 to finish 19 under, two-stroke ahead of J.T. Poston and Sahith Theegala to capture the championship.

Schauffele started the day with the lead and held on until Theegala took the lead at 19 under with a birdie at the 17th hole.

Theegala drove into a fairway bunker at 18 and took two shots to get out of the sand. He double-bogeyed 18 to finish tied for second at -17.

Schauffele drained a birdie putt at 18 to finish at 19 under and win the 2022 Travelers Championship.

