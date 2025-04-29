Scottie Scheffler looking forward to returning to Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 golfer, said Tuesday he is looking forward to returning this June to defend his title at the Travelers Championship.

Scheffler virtually attended a news conference held at the TPC River Highlands.

He won the 2024 Travelers Championship in a playoff over Tom Kim.

The Travelers was one of seven wins for Scheffler in 2024, including the Players Championship, The Masters and the Tour Championship to close out the season and take home the FedEx Cup title as well.

“When I think about the Travelers Championship in general, I think of how fun it is, how fun it is for me and my family,” Scheffler said.

He said the players and caddies are treated better at the Travelers than at any other stop on the PGA Tour.

He also said he appreciates the crowds who come to Cromwell.

Scheffler is one of eight Top 10 golfers who have already committed to this year’s tournament, including newly-crowned Masters champion Rory McIlroy, 2022 Travelers Championship winner Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland.

“It’s the only sport where you come to see the top 10, 20, 30, 40 players in the world,” said Andy Bessette, chief administrative officer at Travelers.

Tournament director Nathan Grube teased some new additions for fans this year, including three new restaurants on site. One of those will be a lobster shack.

Travelers continued its tradition of giving a special gift to the defending champion.

Bessette pointed out Scheffler’s obsession with coffee while virtually presenting him with a personal coffee roaster along with coffee beans from Kona, Hawaii.

The tournament will be held June 16 to 22 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.