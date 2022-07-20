Seahawks-Buccaneers Germany game tickets hit over $33K on StubHub originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks are the hottest ticket in Germany.

So much so that some tickets for their matchup in November, the first NFL game ever to be played in the country, have been listed for over $30,000 each on the secondary market...plus tax, booking and delivery fees.

Those who want to see Tom Brady play in person that badly might have to ask the quarterback for a loan.

ProFootballTalk reported that tickets to the Nov. 13 game at Allianz Arena in Munich went on sale to the general public on Tuesday and more than two million potential buyers were in Ticketmaster's queue to purchase tickets. Face value for tickets in the 75,000-seat stadium ranged from around $65 to $165, but those made available on the public sale quickly sold out.

With demand heavily outweighing supply, it became a seller's market and prices skyrocketed. The top-priced ticket on StubHub as of Wednesday morning was $34,144 plus fees. That, of course, doesn't mean a ticket-seeker will be willing to pay such an exorbitant asking price for a regular-season football game. Especially when plenty of cheaper options are available.

The most inexpensive single ticket available on StubHub as of Wednesday morning was $563 plus fees for a seat in the upper level. A set of three upper-level tickets was listed for $635 per plus fees.

The majority of tickets available on StubHub were under $2,000 per ticket - still astronomically expensive in comparison to traditional regular-season ticket prices but just a fraction of Germany's five-figure alternative. Only seven listings as of Wednesday morning had asking prices exceeding $10,000.

International games have drawn large, sellout crowds in what has been a lucrative endeavor for the NFL. In addition to the Buccaneers-Seahawks game in Germany, the league will have three games in London and one in Mexico City this season. The most expensive ticket currently listed on StubHub for one of the three London games, in U.S. dollars, costs roughly $2,151 plus fees for a seat to see the New York Giants take on the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9. Top asking price for the Mexico City game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21 is $1,600 plus fees.

The league announced in February that four games will be played in Germany over the next four seasons, with two in Munich and two in Frankfurt.

Good luck getting tickets.