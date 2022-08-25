Serena Williams Tracker: How to Watch the Tennis Legend Before She Retires

Tennis legend Serena Williams announced earlier this month that she is preparing to say farewell to professional tennis.

In an editorial she wrote for Vogue magazine’s September 2022 issue, she said that the decision to move from the sport is “the hardest thing that I could ever imagine.”

In her 27 years on tour, the 40-year-old has captured 23 Grand Slams – more than any other tennis player in the Open Era.

Williams is still scheduled to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open held in two weeks, giving her the opportunity to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.

Before it’s time to say goodbye to the iconic champ, here’s how to watch her final matches and where she will be playing:

Who does Serena Williams play her next match?

Serena Williams is set to face world No. 80 Danka Kovinic in the first round of the 2022 US Open.

When does Serena Williams play in her next match?

Serena Williams’ match day and time is TBD.

How do I watch Serena Williams’ next match?

ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast the US Open starting Aug. 29, but Williams’ match schedule won’t be known until the tournament gets closer.

What is Serena Williams’ next tournament?

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is set to return to Flushing Meadows to compete at the 2022 US Open. The tournament is slated to run from Monday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Sept. 11.