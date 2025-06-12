These are the teams and players to watch in 2025 Club World Cup

After a year hiatus, the FIFA Club World Cup is back with a brand-new expanded format and a $1 billion total purse.

Premier League giants Manchester City won the last edition in 2023, beating Brazilian side Fluminense in a 4-0 rout. Both clubs are back in the picture for the United States-based tournament.

Some of Europe's top teams are involved, including the reigning Champions League winners and the runner-ups.

Three MLS clubs are also in the mix, led by Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, who didn't qualify but received an invite from FIFA. LAFC and Seattle Sounders are the other two teams.

So, which players and teams should be in the race for the trophy? Let's dive into the key participants:

Who will win the 2025 Club World Cup?

These five teams have the best chance at winning the tournament:

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have all the momentum following its Champions League win over Inter, another Club World Cup participant. Luis Enrique's side is well-coached tactically and mentally, with Ousmane Dembele leading the way as a Ballon d'Or candidate. Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia form a lethal winger partnership with Dembele roaming as the false nine.

The midfield is also stacked with Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz the three typical starters. Gianluigi Donnarumma is the star goalie even though he sometimes becomes mistake prone, while Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi are arguably the best fullback duo in the world. Marquinhos and Willian Pacho are the center-back pairing and can get occasionally caught out, but held up well in the Champions League.

Real Madrid

With Carlo Ancelotti out and Xabi Alonso in as manager, Madrid have increased hopes of contending for the title. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. are the main attackers, while Rodrygo is also a star but his future with the club is not certain. Alonso's exact formation is not yet known, but Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are the elite midfielders at his disposal.

Thibaut Courtois is the star goalie, with the defense having some new-look faces. Trent Alexander-Arnold arrived on a free transfer from Liverpool, while young center-back Dean Huijsen joined from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth. Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio and Eder Militao are also center-back options. New forward signing Franco Mastantuono will stay with fellow Club World Cup side River Plate ahead of his move to the Spanish giants later in the summer, but Arda Guler is another option for Alonso.

Manchester City

The reigning champions may have lost Kevin De Bruyne, but the Citizens have spent lofty sums in January and early in the summer window that has raised more questions about their alleged 115-plus financial charges still weighing over their heads. Erling Haaland is the star striker, while the new summer signings include: Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and the pending Sverre Nypan. Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis were among the lucrative signings in January, with almost no other clubs spending anywhere near as much in the same timeframe.

Elsewhere, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ederson, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and more are still with the team and expected to play heavy minutes due to their familiarities with Pep Guardiola's system. Jack Grealish, once a 100-million-pound-plus signing, was not included in the squad.

Bayern Munich

Back on top of the Bundesliga, Bayern will be in the mix with Vincent Kompany as the manager. Bayern underwhelmed in the Champions League, and will also have to navigate without stars Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano, among other important squad pieces. Winger Leroy Sane is also set to leave for Galatasaray in Turkey.

However, the German powerhouse still has Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer and Alex Pavlovic, among others, who can put up a fight against any team.

Atletico Madrid

Manager Diego Simeone is in pursuit of a major trophy, with the Club World Cup presenting an opportunity. The third giant of Spain's La Liga, Atletico is one of the toughest defensive sides any team has to go up against. Jan Oblak is the goalie, with Jose Maria Gimenez, Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand and Nahuel Molina some of the mainstay defenders.

The midfield features workhorses like Rodrigo De Paul, Conor Gallagher and Pablo Barrios, while outside midfielders include Samuel Lino, Riquelme, Giuliano Simeone and Thomas Lemar. The forwards are among some of the world's best in Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann, with Angel Correa also an option off the best. If the dominoes fall in Atletico's favor, it can be a possible winner.

Honorable mentions

Borussia Dortmund: Dortmund had an abysmal start to the season but rebounded well in the Bundesliga to gain a Champions League spot for next year under in-season-hire Niko Kovac. The 2023-24 UCL finalists are now led by Serhou Guirassy, arguably the most underrated elite nine in the game. Karim Adeyemi is one of the fastest players in the world, too, with Julian Duranville and Cole Campbell two high-potential wingers. Gregor Kobel is an underrated GK1, with Felix Nmecha a versatile 6-foot-4 midfielder. Not having Nico Schlotterbeck will be a miss for the backline, but newly signed midfielder Jobe Bellingham could boost the team, too.

Chelsea: One of the most expensive squads ever assembled, Chelsea is coming off a Conference League trophy and also qualified for the Champions League. Should they go far in the Club World Cup, their mettle will be tested, but don't count out an underdog run for Enzo Maresca's side. Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Reece James and Nico Jackson are among the stars on the team, while the Blues recently brought in Liam Delap to bolster their striker options. The Blues don't have the best center-back and goalie options, but they'll be expected to show some steel given the money spent on the roster.

Other teams to watch: Inter Miami (Lionel Messi), Inter (Lautaro Martinez), Juventus (Kenan Yildiz), Al-Hilal (Malcom)

