The opening match of this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup on June 14 will be played SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the governing body announced Monday.

The tournament, which ends on July 6 in Houston, likely will be missing several top players because FIFA gave priority to the Club World Cup, which runs from June 14 through July 13.

While CONCACAF announced the 14 venues for the tournament last September it has not given locations of specific matches other than the opener and the championship. There are no venues on the U.S. East Coast.

Mexico has won nine Gold Cups, including 2023. The U.S. has won seven, including 2021, and Canada won in 2000.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The draw is April 10.