Angry fan chases referee in English third-division game between Port Vale, Portsmouth

The supporter chased after the referee, who ran into the dugout, before members of the coaching staff on the sideline intervened and stopped the fan.

An angry supporter ran onto the field and chased the referee after a late penalty decision in England's third division on Saturday.

The Port Vale fan tried to confront referee Craig Hicks after he awarded an 88th-minute penalty to League One leader Portsmouth, which secured a 1-0 win for the visitor.

The supporter chased after Hicks, who ran into the dugout, before members of the coaching staff on the sideline intervened and stopped the fan.

Port Vale posted a statement on social media saying it condemned the fan's actions and “will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero tolerance approach.”

The loss left Port Vale only one place above the relegation zone.

