Watch: Baby runs onto field of Chicago Fire-D.C. United game

After a VAR check, it was ruled that a baby, in fact, cannot play in a Major League Soccer game.

During the early moments of the second half in the Chicago Fire-D.C. United game, play had to be paused as a baby ran onto the Audi Field pitch in Washington.

The baby slowly made its way toward the penalty box before being stopped and carried back to the stands.

Baby on the field! 😂 pic.twitter.com/68tDmyt0Jo — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 8, 2025

Chicago led 4-0 at that point and ended the game winning 7-1, with Tom Barlow netting a hat-trick and four other players getting on the score sheet.

Dominique Badji scored the lone goal for D.C. United, which is 12th in the Eastern Conference at 4-6-8 and a minus-19 goal differential.

The Fire, managed by former U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter, is ninth in the conference at 7-4-5 and a goal differential of plus-six -- benefitting from D.C.'s woes.

A child also ran onto the field this season during the San Jose Earthquakes season opener at home against Real Salt Lake. Center-back Rodrigues scored in the 4-0 rout and on his way back to his position, he had to return a child back to the stands in quick fashion.

