Former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter named Chicago Fire head coach

Former United States men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter will be the new sideline boss for Chicago Fire FC and will also serve as the club’s director of football.

Berhalter will oversee all aspects of the team’s operations, including their MLS squad and their academy, according to a press release from the team.

“After a thorough and detailed search that included a number of exceptional candidates, it became clear that Gregg Berhalter was the right choice to lead our sporting operations,” said Chicago Fire FC Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto in a statement. “His previous success in MLS, where he thrived in a dual role, and his experience leading the U.S. Men’s National Team over the last six years make him an ideal fit for our vision for the Club moving forward.”

Berhalter appeared in 44 games for the United States in his playing career, then turned to coaching after his retirement, coaching the U.S. in two different stints from 2018 to 2022. He was relieved of his duties after the 2024 Copa America, which saw the United States exit after the group stage.

In 74 matches with the American squad, Berhalter notched a record of 44-17-13, and led the team to a title in the 2021 Gold Cup.

Berhalter will be tasked with turning around the fortunes of a Chicago Fire squad that has struggled for more than a decade, missing the playoffs nine of the last 10 seasons. The Fire have not made it past the first round of the postseason since the 2009 season.

The Fire enter the final stage of the regular season with a record of 7-17-9, in dead last in the MLS’ Eastern Conference. Their final match of the regular season will be played on Saturday, Oct. 19, against Nashville SC.