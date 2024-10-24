MLS

How to watch the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Games, times, broadcast info

The games will span until early December, with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami leading the way

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are no shortages of storylines for the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Will Lionel Messi add to his legendary resume by leading Inter Miami to glory alongside Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets? They've already won the Supporters' Shield and will be pursuing more hardware.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Columbus Crew will also try to repeat after beating LAFC in the cup final last season, as Cucho Hernandez and Darlington Nagbe continue to play key roles.

Or will the LA Galaxy add to their MLS Cup tally after finally reclaiming their spot among the league elites? The addition of German star Marco Reus could propel them to glory.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

But how can you watch all the action go down? Here's everything to know:

MLS 14 hours ago

5 teams to watch in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Oct 22

MLS attendance and sponsorship revenue hit regular season records

When do the MLS Cup Playoffs start?

The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs began on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the wild card round. The No. 8 and 9 seeds in each conference duked it out for the chance to play the respective No. 1 seed in the conference.

What is the MLS Cup Playoffs format?

Here's the order in which the MLS Cup Playoffs are completed:

  • Wild Card round
  • Round one best-of-three games (1-1-1 format)
  • Conference semifinals
  • Conference finals
  • MLS Cup Final

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs dates

Here's a look at when the games will be played:

  • Wild Card round: Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Wednesday, Oct. 23
  • Round one best-of-three games (1-1-1 format): Friday, Oct. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 10
  • Conference semifinals: Saturday, Nov. 23 - Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Conference finals: Saturday, Nov. 30 - Sunday, Dec. 1
  • MLS Cup Final: Saturday, Dec. 7

The full game-by-game schedule can be found here.

How to watch, livestream the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs will be available to watch through the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Select games will be free, though to have access to every single match through the pass will cost $9.99.

Who won the last MLS Cup Final?

The 2023 MLS Cup Final was won by the Columbus Crew, who beat LAFC 2-1 at home. Columbus will be in the mix to repeat again with manager Wilfried Nancy at the helm.

Former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard shares his thoughts on how MLS goalkeepers can stop Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

This article tagged under:

MLSSoccer
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us