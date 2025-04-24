Inter Miami

How to watch the Inter Miami-Whitecaps Champions Cup semifinal first leg

Vancouver will host the first leg Thursday before the matchup heads to Miami next week.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Concacaf Champions Cup is down to four.

One side of the bracket features two Liga MX powerhouses in Tigres and Cruz Azul, with their first leg matchup ending in a 1-1 draw.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The other side features two MLS teams in hot form, with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami visiting the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Vancouver is led by USMNT striker Brian White, who has six goals in league play, tied for the second most after nine games. Jesper Sørensen's side has also been a tough team to crack defensively, though Messi, Luis Suarez and Co. will pose a significant challenge with a spot in the final on the line.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

So, what time is the first leg and how can you watch? Here's everything to know:

When is the Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Champions Cup game?

The first leg between Miami and Vancouver is set for Thursday, April 24.

What time is the Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Champions Cup game?

Kickoff time from BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, is set for 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

MLS Apr 10

MLS will give further consideration to a fall-to-spring calendar

MLS Apr 7

Inter Miami has Kevin De Bruyne's MLS discovery rights in possible move: Report

MLS Feb 18

2025 MLS season key dates: Leagues Cup, Cup Final, more

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Champions Cup game

The first leg between Miami and Vancouver will be broadcast on television by Fox Sports 1 in the U.S. and OneSoccer in Canada.

Where to stream the Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Champions Cup game

The game will be available to watch online on FoxSports.com or the FoxSports mobile app. OneSoccer will also stream the game online on its website.

When is the second leg for Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps?

The return leg in Miami will take place on Wednesday, April 30, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

When is the Concacaf Champions Cup final?

The 2025 final will be played on Sunday, June 1.

Here are five things to know about Lionel “Leo” Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, who plays for Argentina’s national team and MLS club Inter Miami.

This article tagged under:

Inter MiamiSoccerMLSCONCACAF
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us