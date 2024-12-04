What is the lowest seed to win the MLS Cup? Where New York Red Bulls rank

The New York Red Bulls have already made history, but they could add more.

New York's run to the 2024 MLS Cup Final has been nothing short of improbable. The No. 7-seeded Red Bulls started the first-round series with a 2-0 sweep over the defending champions No. 2 Columbus Crew.

In the ensuing two single-elimination games, they beat No. 6 NYCFC, their local rivals, before upsetting No. 4 Orlando City.

Now they'll get one more upset chance to complete their Cinderella story, with No. 2 LA Galaxy of the Western Conference next.

So, what is the seeding history on the line? Here are the lowest seeds to win the MLS Cup title:

What is the lowest seed to appear in the MLS Cup Final?

As the No. 7 seed in 2024, the Red Bulls are the lowest seed to appear in the title game.

What is the lowest seed to win the MLS Cup Final?

The MLS Cup playoff format has been altered throughout the years. Still, the lowest seed to win the cup is No. 4, which has happened four times: LA Galaxy (2005), Real Salt Lake (2009), Seattle Sounders (2016) and NYCFC (2021).

The Red Bulls could break the record as the No. 7 seed.

What is the worst team to win the MLS Cup Final?

In terms of points per game, the team with the worst margin to win the MLS Cup was Real Salt Lake in 2009. The club averaged just 1.33 points per game and finished the regular season with 11 wins, 12 losses and seven draws, a below .500 mark.

Salt Lake just barely qualified into the bracket, participating in the Eastern side due to having superior goal difference over the conference's fourth-place finisher. Current playoff formatting would have seen the club eliminated.

Salt Lake stunned the Crew, the Supporters' Shield winners, in the conference semifinals 4-2 before upsetting the Galaxy in the final 1-1 (5-4 penalties). Sound familiar?

Have the New York Red Bulls won the MLS Cup before?

No, the Red Bulls do not have the MLS Cup in their trophy cabinet. They lost 3-1 to the Crew in their 2008 appearance.

On the other hand, the Galaxy are seeking its sixth triumph, which would extend its record as the most in MLS.

