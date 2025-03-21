Mexican team Leon kicked out of Club World Cup over multi-club ownership

Mexican team Leon was kicked out of the Club World Cup on Friday after FIFA’s appeals committee upheld a decision that it violated a rule that forbids multi-club ownership.

Leon and fellow Mexican club Pachuca both qualified for this summer's Club World Cup in the United States but have the same owner, Grupo Pachuca.

“After having evaluated all evidence on file, the chairman of the FIFA appeal committee has decided that CF Pachuca and Club León failed to meet the criteria on multi-club ownership,” FIFA said in a statement.

Leon’s replacement was yet to be announced.

At the appeal, Grupo Pachuca argued that the clubs operated independently. It also promised to sell Leon but has not done so.

The group said in a statement on Friday that it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“We are dissatisfied with this decision and will appeal it to the fullest extent possible since all the evidence that proves our administrative independence was presented in a timely and transparent manner,” the group said. “We will defend what was won on the field.”

Leon recently signed Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez in an attempt to be more competitive in Group D of the Club World Cup alongside Brazil's Flamengo, Tunisia's Espérance Sportive Tunis and England's Chelsea.

In Mexico, beside Leon and Pachuca, another two companies own two or more clubs in the first division. Grupo Caliente owns Tijuana and Queretaro, while Grupo Orlegi controls Atlas and Santos. TV Azteca owns Mazatlan and has partial ownership of Puebla.

Before FIFA announced the Club World Cup rules last November, the Mexican league owners voted to eradicate multi-ownership but they gave the team owners until 2027 to finish the selling process.

The participation of two clubs that belong to the same owner was questioned by Costa Rican club Alajuelense, which asked FIFA to enforce the rule that forbids clubs from the same ownership from appearing in the tournament.

“FIFA’s decision confirms what we have been denouncing from day one: Competition must be fair and transparent. This ruling reinforces our arguments and validates our position,” Alajuelense said in a statement. “We remain steadfast in the proceedings before the CAS, waiting for justice to be done and for the regulations to be respected.”

CONCACAF qualified four teams in the Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders, Monterrey, Leon and Pachuca. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami was invited by FIFA.