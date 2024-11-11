English Premier League

Premier League ref David Coote suspended over alleged anti-Liverpool remarks

It was not immediately clear when the footage was filmed and whether it was manipulated.

By The Associated Press

An English Premier League referee has been suspended after videos on social media appeared to show him making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

David Coote was suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation, the body governing English referees, Professional Game Match Officials Limited, said Monday.

Two videos, apparently filmed using a phone, circulating on social media appear to show Coote giving his personal opinion on Klopp and Liverpool when asked by another unidentified man.

The person who appears to be Coote uses an expletive for Liverpool and a derogatory term for Klopp, saying he disliked the German manager because he was “arrogant” and “accused me of lying” after one game.

In another shorter clip, apparently filmed after the other, the two participants filmed stress the importance of the footage not being shared.

“Let's not (expletive) ruin his career,” the man who asked the questions says.

Coote was the official for Liverpool's most recent league game, a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

There was no immediate comment from Liverpool regarding the videos.

Klopp left the club after the end of last season and was replaced by Dutch manager Arne Slot.

Klopp and Coote had had several run-ins when the German was in charge. He accused the referee of a blatant error last season when Coote was a video referee for Liverpool's game against Arsenal. Arsenal's Martin Odegaard appeared to handle the ball in the area and Klopp was incensed Liverpool was not awarded a penalty.

In 2020, Klopp complained about Coote for not intervening as video referee during the Merseyside derby against Everton for Jordan Pickford's challenge on Virgil van Dijk which left the Dutch defender with a serious knee injury.

Copyright The Associated Press

