WATCH: Mexico's Raul Jimenez drills free kick to open USMNT game

The Mexico-U.S. men's national team fixture is no stranger to thumping goals.

The latest belonged to Mexican striker Raul Jimenez, who put El Tri up early over the U.S. with a stunning free kick.

In the 22nd minute of their October friendly, Jimenez drilled the ball into the top right corner, past the outstretched hands of Matt Turner.

Raúl Jiménez with a perfect free kick to give Mexico the 1-0 lead 🎯



The 33-year-old Jimenez has been a mainstay for El Tri despite his fluctuation in form after a severe head injury.

Mexico dominated the early proceedings over the U.S. as Mauricio Pochettino's side did not log a shot in over 40-plus minutes of play.

However, Pochettino's side was without several key players, such as Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie and more. All were either dealing with injuries or returned to their respective club for load management, as was the case with Pulisic and AC Milan.

Jimenez has been in good form for Premier League side Fulham, scoring three and assisting one in seven appearances.

