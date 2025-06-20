Clint Dempsey on growing soccer in the U.S. and USMNT 2026 World Cup chances

Is the U.S. men's national team suffering from a player development perspective?

When comparing the roster at any level to other top countries around the world since the 2022 World Cup, it's fair to question if the U.S. has done enough to support its current core.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards and Tyler Adams are among the key personnel that have established themselves in Europe's top leagues since the round of 16 exit in Qatar. But as the page turns to the 2026 World Cup -- primarily on home soil -- there's not too many players that didn't play in Qatar who have made themselves undeniable to head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

So, how can the U.S. change that, especially within the country? One way is by providing improved platforms. Former USMNT star Clint Dempsey is taking it on by partnering with Spanish giant Real Madrid and Abbott.

The Abbott Dream Team program is hosting tryouts in the U.S. this summer in search of the next crop of stars. The program has set up locations in Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles, where men's and women's players from ages 18-19 can showcase their talent in front of Madrid coaches.

But only 11 players will be selected to travel to Spain and train at Ciudad Real Madrid. Dempsey provided tips on how to stand out.

"Stay true to yourself, right," Dempsey told NBCUniversal Local. "The reason why you love the game, you have to showcase that...It's important to be confident in who you are and to put yourself in uncomfortable situations.

"You might hear 'You aren't good enough,' but at the same time, are you someone that can take it as a lesson instead of a loss? ... Or if you're a person who is good enough to make it, are you still able to stay hungry and take it to another level and see how far you can take it?"

As soccer continues to shift between different player profiles such as more inverted fullbacks, false nines dropping deep to receive and ball-playing goalkeepers, Dempsey is simply looking for complete players -- players who can play with both feet, take on defenders 1v1 and attack and defend well. The more complete a player, the more positions they can play and compete for a spot.

"The most important thing is to play the position you love the most and showcase yourself there," Dempsey said. "If you're a complete player, people can tell right away."

Dempsey did have a specific archetype he's looking for within his own tactical beliefs.

"I especially want to see creative players because I was a creative player," Dempsey said. "I look for the players that are taking people on and are able to create assists and goals for themselves and others."

In terms of the USMNT's own player development, Dempsey says "it could be better." He cited that there needs to be more top players playing at the highest levels and displaying enhanced competition levels.

"People need to feel uncomfortable that their spot is just not guaranteed," Dempsey said on the potential USMNT 2026 World Cup roster. "That's just gonna make your team better. I would like to see more people nipping at the heels."

Dempsey mentioned Patrick Agyemang, Diego Luna, Malik Tillman, Brendan Aaronson and Haji Wright as players who have stepped up since Pochettino's hire and have improved their stocks.

Is that enough? Other nations that have stepped up their player development since 2022 include Spain, Portugal and Argentina, which are Dempsey's top teams to watch in 2026.

Spain, the 2024 Euros winners, has seen the rise of wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, while Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Dean Huijsen and Alex Baena are also young prospects getting more and more reps while maintaining elite levels.

Portugal, the 2025 Nations League winners, is still led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be 41 at next year's tournament. Vitinha and Joao Neves are a unique blend of young and established Champions League winners in midfield, while Nuno Mendes, Francisco Conceicao and Renato Veiga are among the call-ups exhibiting talent with every passing game.

Then there's the reigning World Cup champs Argentina, also still pioneered by Lionel Messi, who will be 39 by then. Internal growth has been key for non-Messi veterans on the team, with Giuliano Simeone, Franco Mastantuono, Thiago Almada, Alan Varela, Alejandro Garnacho, Nico Paz and Valentin Gomez among the crop of young and ready-now options.

In Qatar, the U.S. scraped through its group and met the Netherlands in the round of 16, ultimately being outclassed 3-1 under then-head coach Gregg Berhalter and Wright being the goalscorer. Can the USMNT build off that on home soil?

"I think the U.S. having that 12th man of being in your own host country and feeling that energy of the crowd, you're never going to have a better opportunity...," Dempsey said. "If that '94 team was able to [shock the world], I'd like to think this team fully fit and confident can go and do something special."

