USWNT beats Australia 2-1 in second SheBelieves Cup game, will play for title

The U.S. women's national team will play for the SheBelieves Cup title once again.

The USWNT on Sunday edged Australia 2-1 in the second game of the tournament, holding on after a late goal by the Matildas.

Head coach Emma Hayes made several changes to the team that started versus Colombia on Thursday, so it was imperative to get the first goal and maintain a cushion.

It took just 41 seconds, to be exact.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Left winger Emma Sears, 24, made a threatening run down her flank, cut inside, then laid it back to the overlap of Jaedyn Shaw. Shaw cut it back toward goal, where Lynn Biyendolo (formerly Williams) tapped it home.

Her 22nd international goal, her first as Lynn 𝐵𝑖𝑦𝑒𝑛𝑑𝑜𝑙𝑜 💁‍♀️#USWNT x @VW pic.twitter.com/PdtxWvCqCJ — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) February 23, 2025

The U.S. piled the pressure early on, with Biyendolo putting it in the net once again in the 7th minute, but she was offside.

Australia eventually into the game and dominated possession at the back end of the first half, but couldn't get anything to go behind Amanda Haught.

Hayes opted not to make any substitutions at halftime and the U.S. retained control of the ball, but couldn't find the second goal. Eventually, Hayes made a quadruple change in the 62nd minute, including bringing on Ally Sentnor, who sealed the win vs. Colombia, and Michelle Cooper.

Six minutes later, the pair got involved for the team's second.

Sentnor received a threatening pass inside the box and cut to her left before the ball came into Cooper's path for a swing.

Australia did get one back in the 80th minute when Michelle Heyman easily headed into the net, with substitute Emily Fox just entering the game and unable to clear it.

But Australia failed to produce another clear-cut moment, even with a free kick with the last kick of the game.

Statistically, the U.S. should've added more than just two goals. The team generated six big chances to Australia's one, while also having seven shots on target to Australia's lone goal.

Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett, Lily Yohannes, Lindsey Heaps (formerly Horan) and Catarina Macario were the unused subs for this game, but will presumably return for what's next.

The U.S. will now play Japan on Wednesday for the chance at a SheBelieves Cup six-peat. Japan thrashed Australia 4-0 in the tournament opener before once again routing Colombia 4-1 earlier Sunday.

Japan has yet to win a SheBelieves Cup title and have only participated in the 2023 and 2024 editions. Kickoff in San Diego Wednesday is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Here are five things to know about soccer player Emily Fox of the USWNT and Arsenal WFC.