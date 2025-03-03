USWNT

USWNT will play China twice in friendlies to start summer

The U.S. will play the games in Minnesota and Missouri.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The first summer games for the U.S. women's national team are now known.

Emma Hayes' side will take on China PR for two international friendlies, the team announced Monday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The USWNT has faced off against China 60 times, the second most of any nation besides Canada. China has taken down the U.S. in nine of those matchups, but the two sides have not met since 2023.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The first of the two games will transpire in St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m. ET. The second will be held in St. Louis, Missouri on Tuesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Both games will be available to watch on television via NBC's Universo and online on Peacock.

Up next for the U.S. is two international friendlies versus Brazil, the first on April 5 and the second on April 8.

Soccer

Inter Miami 23 hours ago

No Messi, no problem: Inter Miami routs Houston Dynamo 4-1

MLS Mar 2

Homophobic chant at San Diego FC's inaugural home match condemned by coach, sporting director

The U.S. started the year playing in the SheBelieves Cup, with Hayes bringing a mix of new faces and familiar veterans to compete for a six-peat. But despite beating Colombia and Australia, the U.S. lost to Japan 2-1 in the finale to lose the tournament.

Hayes did not have several stars on the SheBelieves roster, however, such as Naomi Girma, Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and more.

Meet the defender for the U.S. Women's National Team in this episode of My New Favorite Futbolista.

This article tagged under:

USWNTSoccer
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us