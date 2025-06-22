Where to watch USMNT vs. Haiti in Gold Cup: TV, stream, more

The U.S. men's national team can end the Concacaf Gold Cup group stage on a positive note.

After entering the tournament on a rare four-game losing streak, Mauricio Pochettino's side has turned it around with a 5-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago and a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

They are nations the U.S. should be getting results against, but international wins shouldn't be taken for granted at any level.

Next up for the U.S. is the group finale vs. Haiti. Even though the U.S. is through to the knockout rounds, a win would solidify its spot in first place and keep momentum going. Haiti is still mathematically alive, but need a win and a Trinidad and Tobago upset over Saudi Arabia to have a shot.

The chances may be slim, but that's why the game is played. Here's how to watch the USMNT-Haiti Gold Cup group game:

When is the USMNT-Haiti Gold Cup game?

The U.S. and Haiti will meet on Sunday, June 22.

What time is the USMNT-Haiti Gold Cup game?

Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Haiti Gold Cup game?

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is the venue for the action.

Where to watch the USMNT-Haiti Gold Cup game on TV

The USMNT-Haiti game will be broadcast in English on FOX. TUDN and Vix will carry the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the USMNT-Haiti Gold Cup game online

The USMNT-Haiti game will stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports mobile app in English. TUDN and Vix will carry the game in Spanish on its respective platforms.

