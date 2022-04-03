Social media has mixed reactions to Mike Krzyzewski’s final game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach K’s career has come to an end.

Mike Krzyzewski was dealt one last loss on Saturday as North Carolina won a historic Final Four showdown against Duke in New Orleans. While the Tar Heels are heading to the national championship game against Kansas on Monday, Krzyzewski is heading into retirement as the Blue Devils’ season was capped off by a defeat against their fiercest rivals.

Krzyzewski announced last June that the 2021-22 campaign was going to be his last. Over 42 seasons, he picked up 1,202 wins and five national championships while becoming one of the most polarizing figures in sports.

That dichotomy was on full display after Coach K and Duke were sent packing.

We’ll begin with the celebrations, as a large section of Twitter took time to commemorate Coach K’s legendary career following the game:

The Blue Devils gave us one last legendary Coach K run 🤍 #MFinalFour



Thank you, Duke pic.twitter.com/Pt6vYNx9lp — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2022

Thank you Coach K 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8Np3AGOofv — Overtime (@overtime) April 3, 2022

I’ve known Mike Krzyzewski and his family for 34 years. He is a fierce competitor who never lost sight of what is really important in life. A molder of young men and a true example or what servant leadership is about. Thanks Coach K for all your contributions to this great game. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) April 3, 2022

Major luv n respect for Coach K. Phenomenal career, truly one of a kind. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 3, 2022

You can't spell championship without K. — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 3, 2022

Thank you Coach K. 🙏

What a wild ride its been. — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 3, 2022

42 years of greatness.



Thank you for everything, Coach K 👏 @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/bhWxkl9uQw — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 3, 2022

Not everyone was feeling sentimental after the game, though.

Another large section of Twitter couldn’t wait to fire off jokes at Duke and Coach K’s expense, with many pointing to the fact that North Carolina also spoiled his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium:

Coach K should come back for another year. It can’t end like this. It should end on a perfect note: another embarrassing loss, but next year. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 3, 2022

UNC with one of the most incredible hater moves of all time to retire Coach K like this. Forever iconic. — Zito (@_Zeets) April 3, 2022

Sick for Coach K and all his fans pic.twitter.com/xe7xjhRBGC — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) April 3, 2022

Carolina ain’t gonna never let Duke live this down. Beat Coach K his last game at Cameron AND in the Final Four in his last game ever?!?! That’s the Draw 4 x UNO Out combo. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) April 3, 2022

Roy Williams to Coach K tonight pic.twitter.com/hoTmMlLkGl — 𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘄⁰ ⭐️ (@MambaSzn24) April 3, 2022

Duke, you can come back from this. Just...



1) Wait for UNC to hire a 30 year old

2) He coaches for 45 years and is considered one of the best of all time

3) In an act of hubris he pre-announces his retirement

4) You humiliate him in his last home game and also the Final Four — No Escalators (@NoEscalators) April 3, 2022

If the postgame reaction is any indication, Saturday’s game – like Coach K – will have a lasting legacy.