Social media reacts to Lamont Butler's buzzer beater against FAU originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Florida Atlantic University was less than one second away from the National Championship game.

But their lead was a single point, the ball was in the air and Lamont Butler was about to take his place in NCAA Tournament lore.

Butler's game-winning buzzer beater capped a 14-point comeback that lifted No. 5 San Diego State to a 72-71 victory over No. 9 Florida Atlantic University in the Final Four matchup.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

That led to a wide range of emotions on social media...and a lot of "The Butler did it!" tweets, as the famed murder-mystery slogan became a March Madness headline.

The Butler did it!! Nobody has ever said this before completely original lol. https://t.co/MFjzC88cfM — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) April 2, 2023



What a finish!



Butler did it. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 2, 2023

Okay, everybody say it, “The Butler did it!” #Final4 — Mark Ockerbloom (@ocktalks) April 2, 2023

What a gift to the retiring Jim Nantz that he just got to say, “The Butler did it.” My man has had that cheeseball holstered since Brad Stevens made his first Final Four. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 2, 2023

It was the most dramatic ways for San Diego State to punch a ticket to its first championship game in program history. The Aztecs will face the winner of No. 4 UConn and No. 5 Miami (Fl.) on Monday.

Reactions to the stunning comeback win poured in from around the country...

Dance, sing, or get out of the way because the AZTECS ARE GOING TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP#TheTimeIsNow | #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/70YqitR8zr — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) April 2, 2023

Owls fall at the buzzer 💔



Thank you for your incredible support this season. pic.twitter.com/wbEWggLSgh — FAU Men's Basketball - Final Four Bound (@FAUMBB) April 2, 2023

AS CALLED BY:



1. Rafael Hernández Brito on Westwood One

2. Kevin Kugler on Westwood One

3. Ted Leitner on SDSU Aztecs radio

4. Ken LaVicka on FAU Owls radio



All of them as heard on the @varsity app! pic.twitter.com/w4KnbhyqfQ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 2, 2023

POV: You're a San Diego State fan watching the Aztecs hit a buzzer beater to advance to the National Championship 👀#MarchMadness @Aztec_MBB pic.twitter.com/zheVeQsLTe — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

The Padres aired the San Diego State buzzer beater inside Petco Park:pic.twitter.com/1ZYQgTEMJf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 2, 2023

"No no no!"



Fans at the Heat game react to Florida Atlantic losing at the buzzer to San Diego State 😅pic.twitter.com/akAaYJYs8w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 2, 2023

The crowd erupted in cheers at Viejas Arena! The San Diego State men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Championship!! The Aztecs had a historic run in this year’s March Madness, reaching the semi-finals for the first time ever in team history. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/zQkbZHWKlA — Christelle Koumoué (@ChristelleK_TV) April 2, 2023

The FAU student reaction as San Diego State hit the buzzer-beater is something else.



The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat. That’s March. @247Sports pic.twitter.com/qRjKQMApKf — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) April 2, 2023

Miami was all of us seeing San Diego State’s game winner 😂 pic.twitter.com/zPUzWl5M3c — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 2, 2023

This security guard is all of San Diego when #Aztecs won 😂 (video credit: @crazycharisma) pic.twitter.com/qmkkMLDEcX — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) April 2, 2023

The thing I love about SDSU on this run, it don’t matter if you’re a Raider, Charger, Lakers, Clippers fan, etc. we all rooting for these Aztecs! Time to win it all boys!! For SD! — Miles Morales (@TKtheTJ) April 2, 2023

From down 14 to the fifth-largest comeback in #MFinalFour history.



What a finish for @Aztec_MBB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xTCKmKkXAX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

For all the haters saying no one wanted to watch a FAU vs San Diego State Final Four game they just delivered an absolute classic — Unbiased Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) April 2, 2023

San Diego State is the first team to win both its Elite 8 game and National Semifinal game by exactly one point. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) April 2, 2023

If this were UNC, Kansas, Kentucky, Duke... everyone would be hailing this game as an "instant classic..." swooning over the drama.



If you love basketball... *really* love basketball... the fact this is FAU and San Diego St doesn't matter. #FinalFour2023 — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) April 2, 2023

The shot has entered Butler into an NCAA conversation that includes names like Michael Jordan and Christian Laettner.

Lamont Butler with a Michael Jordan, Christian Laettner, Kris Jenkins, Keith Smart moment to move San Diego State to the title game. — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 2, 2023